ONLINE: Checking In: Hotels, Camps and Motor Inns

Madison Trust for Historic Preservation's four-part virtual Architectural Series is back! Ticket sales close two hours before the event. $5 | Madison Trust Members; $10 | General Public.

Join us for On The Road: Part 4 of our Architectural Series to learn more about the history of hotels, camps and motor inns!

As Americans' mobility increased in the 20th century, so did our need for overnight accommodations. Hotels, tourist camps, cabins, motels, and motor inns have come and gone in response to popular taste, changing expectations, and market forces. We'll look at many modes of roadside lodging with particular emphasis on examples from Wisconsin and the Madison area.

Michael Bridgeman has volunteered for the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation for nearly 40 years. He has served on the Madison Trust board, guided Historic Architecture Walking Tours for more than 15 years, and now writes regular blog posts for the Madison Trust website. In retirement he has hosted two PBS Wisconsin programs about historic buildings in the state, researched National Register nominations, and volunteered for the State Historic Preservation Office. Michael and his partner live in an 1899 stone farmhouse in the town of Roxbury.

This is a virtual event on Zoom. Only one ticket is needed per household. Refunds may be requested up to 3 days (March 6) before the event.

The Zoom link will be provided via email the week of the event.

When buying online tickets, you will notice that the Eventbrite fees are included in the ticket price. As a small nonprofit, events such as this are a fundraiser and incorporating in their fees helps us continue these informative and enjoyable presentations.

