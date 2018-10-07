CheddaREvolution: Songs of Resurgence (album release)

press release: Come one and all to celebrate the release of CheddaREvolution: Songs of Resurgence on Sunday, October 7, 5-8 PM at the Harmony Bar, 2201 Atwood Ave in Madison, Wisconsin.

This all-ages gala will include performances by Madison and Milwaukee acts the Whiskey Farm, Ken Lonnquist, Borderlands, Tom Kastle, the Getaway Drivers, the Material Boys, Lyric Advisory Board, VO5, BingBong, the German Art Students and Beefus. The album also includes songs by Lou and Peter Berryman, Peter Mulvey, November Criminals and Swamp Thing. A sliding scale of $5-10 donations will be accepted to defray costs of the project.

The new album is available for free unlimited download at www.wisconsinprotestsongs.com. This compilation came about following a herald call to Wisconsin musicians to find their collective muse and create new work as inspiration for the people of Wisconsin to rise up to take back our state from Scott Walker’s billionaire puppet masters. The album includes new protest songs and parodies featuring a wide array of styles and genres.

This album is a sequel to the award-winning Cheddar Revolution: Songs of Uprising, a 2012 collection of original protest songs inspired by the Wisconsin Uprising that features music in many different genres by artists primarily from around the state, but also from coast to coast, including Wayne Kramer of The MC5 and Jon Langford of The Mekons and Waco Bros.

Like Cheddar Revolution: Songs of Uprising, this new album project is a labor of love by co-producers Sybil Augustine and Fred Schepartz. Augustine is Music Director at WORT Community Radio, Madison, Wisconsin. Schepartz is a fiction writer and Executive Editor of Mobius: The Journal of Social Change.

For more information and images go to http://wisconsinprotestsongs.com/. This website has been active since 2012 and features free downloads of both full albums and individual songs along with numerous bonus tracks, photos, lyrics and much, much more.