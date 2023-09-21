Cheers to 40 Years

media release: We are hosting a celebration event on Thursday, September 21, 4:00 - 7:00 pm, and hope that you will join us! You may not know this, but Madison Senior Center was the first building in the city designed to serve the needs of Madison's older generations. It was a historic achievement that took over 8 years and one million dollars to accomplish.

We will have live music, delicious food, and a great program for everyone to enjoy. Whether you're a long-time member or new to our community, this event is a perfect opportunity to connect with fellow seniors and learn about the great work being done in our community to support successful aging.

As the aging population in Madison continues to grow, it is our goal to create a model for service delivery that responds to the increasing diversity within our community. A key component of that goal includes conducting a comprehensive evaluation of services and a community stakeholder engagement process to identify and overcome barriers to accessing opportunities that promote successful aging for older adults. We look forward to sharing the results of that process very soon, which will also help inform future programs and services.