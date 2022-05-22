media release: It's a typical Wisconsin meat raffle, but it's at a brewery and you could win delicious cheese!! All proceeds from the cheese raffle are donated to Paul's Party, a local charity that buys adaptive sports equipment for kids with physical disabilities. This specific day is funding our track initiative which aims to get young Wisconsin para-athletes the equipment they need to participate on their school's track team.

No admission, but we hope you'll buy paddles and have a beer or two when you get here! Come hungry! Hop Haus is donating 10% of food and beverage sales that day to Paul's Party!