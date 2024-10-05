media release: It’s time to celebrate—Cheesefest is back on October 5!”

Start your day with a delicious Firemen’s Breakfast, then explore our all-day Vendor Fair, packed with shopping, kids’ activities, and live music.

Dive into Shullsburg’s rich cheese heritage with everything from squeaky fresh curds to gooey grilled cheese, creamy mac n cheese, crispy fried cheese curds, and so much more!

Join us from 9 AM to 4 PM for Cheesefest, where the fun never stops, and the cheese is as unique as Shullsburg itself!

See you at Cheesefest!