media release: Welcome to the Cheeselandia Circular Spectacular, where the mesmerizing artistry of hula hooping takes center stage in a celebration of skill, creativity, and joy. Our talented hoop dance performers have gathered from all corners of the United States to transport you to a world where hoops take on a life of their own through seamless flow and rhythmic elegance.

In this captivating showcase, we invite you to witness the endless possibilities that the circle holds.

The Cheeselandia Circular Spectacular is presented by Hoop Elation as a part of the Cheeselandia Hoop Affair, a conference for people who love hooping. All show proceeds will benefit the Madison Circus Space.