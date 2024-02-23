media release: Cheeselandia Hoop Affair is a convention for people who love hooping, to be held at Madison Circus Space in Madison, Wisconsin.

Event creator and longtime Madison hooper Danielle Lee had a dream of bringing people together to celebrate the joy of hooping. She had also been telling people to visit and eat cheese with her for years. Since Danielle is a cofounder of Madison Circus Space, a 24/7 circus arts facility and nonprofit, she knew the perfect place to hold a Wisconsin based hoop convention. Cheeselandia Hoop Affair was born!

Madison Circus Space is a volunteer powered, registered 501(c)3 nonprofit, and features three big and open studios that all have gorgeous sprung wood floors and high ceilings. Built specifically for circus in 2019 after a $1,000,000 fundraising campaign, it’s a really nice place to hoop! Cheeselandia Hoop Affair is proud to be held at and to support Madison Circus Space.

Schedule is subject to change, and will be updated here.

Friday, February 23, 2024

4:00 - 4:45 pm Arrival and Check In

4:45 - 5:30 pm Opening Circle

5:45 - 7:00 pm Workshops

7:00 - 8:15 pm Workshops

8:15 - 9:30 pm Workshops

Saturday, February 24, 2024

8:00 - 9:00 am Morning Yoga

9:15 - 10:30 am Workshops

10:30 - 11:45 am Workshops

11:45 am - 1:00 pm Lunch Break

1:00 - 2:45 pm Circus Try-Its +

Cheese Tasting

2:45 - 4:00 pm Workshops

4:00 - 5:15 pm Workshops

5:15 - 6:30 pm Dinner Break

6:30 - 7:00 pm Doors for Showcase

7:00 - 8:30 pm Showcase

8:30 - 11:00 pm Glow Jam