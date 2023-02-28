"Cheezo" + "The Lost Silk Hat"

press release: Nothing satisfies an itch for a frankenfoods takedown like Cheezo! “Cheezo makes darling baby grow!”

Lord Dunsany (Edward Plunkett) was a prolific writer and direct influence on the development of popular fantasy and science fiction concepts including Middle Earth, Star Wars, and Dungeons & Dragons. He also wrote cutting, smart, funny commentary on the real world and its greed, fear, and fantastic foul-ups.

Cheezo: A processed food product simply must become the Next Big Thing.

The Lost Silk Hat: A gentleman has misplaced his hat after a love affair turns sour. It takes a village of different classes and trades to retrieve it.

Falconbridge Players presents these two classic short plays as staged readings, Tuesday February 28 7 PM at Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S Livingston St in Madison.