Madison Area Chefs Network presents special collaborations by local culinary artists, 3/31-4/7, at various restaurants.

press release:

SUNDAY, MARCH 31 6-9 PM MACN Supper Club at Brassworks at Goodman Community Center

MONDAY, APRIL 1 5-8 PM Pizza and Bingo! at Pasture and Plenty; 6 PM Honoring our Roots: A Dinner Inspired by Odessa Piper at L'Etoile

TUESDAY, APRIL 2 7 AM-3 PM 5th Annual Sandwich Contest at Gotham Bagels; 5-9 PM Italian/Chinese Dim Sum at Osteria Papavero; 6 PM Autism Benefit Dinner at The Statehouse at The Edgewater; 6:30 PM Dessert for Dinner: Sweets Turned Savory at Surya Cafe

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3 5-10 PM Pretty Fly Fungi at Pig in a Fur Coat; 5-10 PM The Big Night with Phillip, John and Joey Bagels at Gates & Brovi; 6 PM Korean/Italian MASH at Osteria Papavero; 6 PM Dinner on a Train at Porter

THURSDAY, APRIL 4 4-9 PM Izakaya Night at Sal's Sun Prairie; 5-8 PM International Street Food Night at Pasture and Plenty

FRIDAY, APRIL 5 10:30 PM From Russia with Love: A James Bond Inspired Late Night Experience at RED

SATURDAY, APRIL 6 9 AM-1 PM Culinary Ladies Collective Brunch and Jams at Pasture and Plenty; 5 & 8 PM Saturday Big Italian Dinner at the Italian Workmen's Club

SUNDAY, APRIL 7 3-6 PM Fox Heritage's Campy Meat Raffle Happy Hour at Camp Trippalindee

Visit madisonchefs.com/ chefweek for tickets and information