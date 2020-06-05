ONLINE: Chekhov One-Acts

× Expand David Daniel in a Zoom reading by American Players Theatre of Chekhov's "On the Harmfulness of Tobacco," 2020.

press release: American Players Theatre is excited to announce a new play reading series: Out of the Woods, play readings performed and recorded live. APT’s core acting company, alongside some other great APT actors, will be reading a selection of plays using Zoom virtual meeting software. The readings are streamed live and recorded by PBS Wisconsin. Play readings will be posted on Fridays at 7:00 PM CT on their website: pbswisconsin.org. On opening night, they will also stream on both APT’s and PBS Wisconsin’s Facebook pages.They will be free to view, and available through July 19, with the full series available for one week, July 12 – 19.

June 5

Chekhov One Acts

By Anton Chekhov. Directed by Aaron Posner.

Three stories about the complexities of love and life; marriage and moving on. These one-act plays were produced at APT in 1985 and 1986.

The Bear, featuring Tracy Michelle Arnold (Popova), Brian Mani (Smirnov), James Ridge (Luka).

On the Harmfulness of Tobacco, featuring David Daniel (Nyukhin).

The Proposal, Sarah Day (Chubukov), Colleen Madden (Natalya Stepanova), Marcus Truschinski (Lomov).

Jacqueline Singleton: Stage Manager.