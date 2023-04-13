media release: FPC Presents CHELCIE LYNN: The 2 Fingers and a 12 Pack Tour

This is a Reserved Seat Show. Tickets are only available from Ticketmaster

Chelcie Lynn is a comedian, actress, and internet personality extraordinaire. She started building a fan base in 2014 when her sketches featuring her alter ego, Trailer Trash Tammy, went viral. Her videos have since gained hundreds of millions of views across the internet and have launched her career on-screen and in comedy touring. She was named one of Variety’s Top 10 comics to watch in 2021. Her inaugural stand-up comedy tour, The Tammy Tour: One Trailer Park At A Time, sold out in 2021 (31,000+ tickets sold). She can be seen in the Duplass Brothers feature film Tangerine as ‘Madame Jillian’, and recently starred in the digital series Coach Von Pidgeon for Funny or Die & Facebook Watch. Chelcie continued her cross-country tour in 2022 selling out shows, and adding second shows in some markets. She hosted the Tailgates & Tallboys Festival and appeared at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival. Chelcie recently filmed a part for an upcoming feature film and signed on for the scripted podcast, Uncle Drank.