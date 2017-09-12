Chemical Origins of Biological Information and Function
UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100 , Madison, Wisconsin
Presentation by Prof. John Yin, UW-Madison Chemical and Biological Engineering
Although it is now well established how amino acids, the simplest chemical building blocks of life, could arise in diverse earth-like and extra-terrestrial environments, there remain key gaps in our knowledge of how such building blocks could self-organize into living cells. Prof. Yin will discuss these gaps and share current approaches to address them in the laboratory.
