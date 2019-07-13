Chemistry of Water in the Lab of Shakhashiri

press release: Mornings on Mendota, presented by Clean Lakes Alliance & Wisconsin Union

Mornings on Mendota is a fun new event series located at the Memorial Union in Madison! Join us for three Saturdays filled with watershed education programs and hands-on activities for adults and children of all ages. Explore the Lake Mendota ecosystem and learn how to be good lake stewards.

Enjoy interactive science stations, art projects, paddling, sailing, and pontoon boat tours*. The events are free and open to the public.

*Boat seating is limited! Sign up to save your seat.

Saturday, July 13, 10:30 a.m. – noon: FREE interactive science stations, art projects with Wheelhouse Studios, pontoon and sail boat rides, and paddling. Visit Dr. Shakhashiri’s website to learn more about “Science is Fun.”