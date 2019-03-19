Cherie St. Cyr, Peter Eglington, Steve Feren

March 19, 2019 - June 7, 2019

press release: The Promega Spring Art Showcase presents ‘Evocative Mechanisms of Art’, featuring Cherie St. Cyr, Peter Eglington and Steve Feren.

Much like a musical call-and-response, we respond to visual arts initially through what we find familiar and this lights a pathway that allows us to explore the unknown. Newly-known impressions become suddenly familiar, leading us to yet other unknowns. The cycle continues, guiding us deeper and deeper into our shared consciousness. The artwork in this showcase is meant to evoke such meaningful responses, and will include vibrant glass sculptures, hand-dyed textiles and mystical paintings.

A symposium will be held on Tuesday, March 19, with the artists at 3:30 pm followed by the Exhibit Opening Reception from 4:30–6:30 pm with a musical performance by Andy Ewen and Catfish Stephenson.

Due to construction projects going on in the area, please plan for extra time to find parking prior to the start of the event.