× Expand Cherish the Ladies

press release: Get ready for an evening of lively Irish entertainment! Cherish the Ladies is bringing a taste of the Emerald Isle to the Stoughton Opera House. With their flutes and whistles, soaring vocals, and authentic tap dancing arrangements, these women will keep you toe-tapping and captivated.

One of the most popular American-Irish bands playing today, Grammy-nominated super group Cherish the Ladies formed in New York City in 1985 to celebrate the rise of extraordinary women in what had been a male-dominated Irish music scene. The ladies have since toured the world, played the White House and the Olympics, and recorded 16 outstanding albums under the leadership of the dynamic and irrepressible flute and whistle champion Joanie Madden.

Cherish the Ladies has played alongside such prominent names as James Taylor, The Clancy Brothers, Emmy Lou Harris, The Chieftains, and Joan Baez, earning its own distinction along the way. This show will provide a spectacular blend of virtuoso instrumental talents, beautiful vocals, captivating arrangements, and stunning step dancing. It’s no surprise that Cherish the Ladies is one of the top Celtic groups in the world with a sound the New York Times calls “passionate, tender, and rambunctious,”. Whether you are a long-time fan or have never had the pleasure of hearing this band’s magic, come to the Stoughton Opera House to find out for yourself what makes Cherish the Ladies the most sought-after Irish-American band in business!