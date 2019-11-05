Cherokee-Yahara River Estuary Long-Term Plan

press release: Dane County, city of Madison, town of Westport, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and UW-Madison Invite public comment for the Cherokee-Yahara River Estuary at Two Public Informational Meetings: November 5 and 14, 2019

The Dane County Land and Water Resources Department was awarded a planning grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Department to create long-term plan for a portion of the Cherokee-Yahara River Estuary. The objectives of the plan are to enhance (i) recreation, (ii) fishery and wildlife, (iii) water quality and vegetation, and (iv) erosion and sediment trapping in the estuary.

For each of the meetings below, an introduction and general background of the project will be provided. Then the public will provide input at four breakout stations. Representatives from Dane County, city of Madison, town of Westport, DNR, and UW-Madison will be at each station to provide information and seek public input.

Tuesday, November 5

6:30 – 6:45 p.m. (Welcome and Project Background)

6:45 – 8:30 p.m. (Breakout Stations)

Warner Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Drive

Thursday, November 14

6:30 – 6:45 p.m. (Welcome and Project Background)

6:45 – 8:30 p.m. (Breakout Stations)

Westport Town Hall, 5387 Mary Lake Road, Waunakee