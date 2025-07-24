media release: Enjoy local band concerts on the lawn behind the Dean House Back Porch. Bring your own chair. Snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase. Fun for all! Step back in time as Cherry and Jerry bring you some hit tunes and rarely played gems from the ragtime era. With a focus on ragtime, early blues, and jazz, you'll hear enduring songs such as St. Louis Blues and The Entertainer along with great songs that they've dusted off and brought back to life. Fun for all ages, with a bit of history thrown in!“Cherry & Jerry” is Isaac Cherry on percussion and Jerry Rabushka on piano; they focus mainly on music from 1900-1920: ragtime, early blues and jazz, and popular songs from back in the day.Performances include well known tunes such as The Entertainer, St. Louis Blues, Georgia on My Mind, Stormy Weather, etc as well as rarely played music from the era, for a unique take on America’s first pop music. 7:00pm-8:00pm