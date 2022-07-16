× Expand CT Knapp Cherry & Jerry

press release: Join us at the park outside the library, where St. Louis piano/percussion duo Cherry and Jerry will take the stage with stories behind some of the songs and composers that put blues on the map. They’ll perform landmark songs such as “St Louis Blues” and “Crazy Blues” and also look at a few lesser-known tunes, from the ragtime influenced freewheeling songs of the 1910s to the later songs that looked forward to today’s music. Pianist Jerry Rabushka performs the original sheet music, while Isaac Cherry, playing a setup of cajon, cymbal, and bell tree, adds a beat born of many different influences. Together they create a unique sound that makes this show a must-see! In case of rain, the concert will be held in the library community room.