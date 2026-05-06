Cherry & Jerry

× Expand William Weidemann Cherry and Jerry on stage. Cherry and Jerry

media release: Step back in time with the great music of the ragtime era! The popular duo Cherry and Jerry will visit Minocqua's Madison Tap Room with an afternoon of ragtime, blues, jazz and popular music from about 1900-1920. They will bring you well known songs such as The Entertainer, Alexander’s Ragtime Band, and St. Louis Blues as well as some rarely heard but great old time music.

The St. Louis duo has toured music of the ragtime era throughout the region, appearing at libraries, museums, pubs and restaurants, special events, and more. Appearances include the Illinois State Fair, the George Washington Carver National Monument, the Cole Porter Festival in Peru, Indiana, and the Nathanial Dean House in Madison.