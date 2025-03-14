Cherry Pie

to

Buy Tickets

Loxley, Fitchburg 5264 Verona Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

media release: The Old Dry Bean is open once again; now it is Loxley! Fitchburg's newest event center. Come check out the newly remodeled venue and join us for a night of 80's rock while you're at it. Tickets are on sale NOW! $15 pre-sale, $20 day of the show. Get ready to have a great time with Cherry Pie! Doors open at 6PM. No refunds of tickets unless the band cancels.

Info

Loxley, Fitchburg 5264 Verona Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
Music
Buy Tickets
to
Google Calendar - Cherry Pie - 2025-03-14 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cherry Pie - 2025-03-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cherry Pie - 2025-03-14 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cherry Pie - 2025-03-14 20:00:00 ical