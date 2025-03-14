media release: The Old Dry Bean is open once again; now it is Loxley! Fitchburg's newest event center. Come check out the newly remodeled venue and join us for a night of 80's rock while you're at it. Tickets are on sale NOW! $15 pre-sale, $20 day of the show. Get ready to have a great time with Cherry Pie! Doors open at 6PM. No refunds of tickets unless the band cancels.