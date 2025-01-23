media release: Cherry Popper is taking over Crucible for a sexy and fun invasion - and she is bringing some very talented friends! We will be loud, full of self-love, and ready to entertain. Are you ready to pop?!

Thursday January 23rd

6:30pm Doors, 7:00pm Show

$10 Cover + $$$ for Tips

Amazing Cast: Blaque Diamond, Nautica, Vee Vee Eklektique, Plezher, Bella, Will X. Uly, and I'm sure Cherry Popper will force themselves on stage

Also with the amazing crew: Titza Nass, Danger Noodle, Roxanne Valentine

And Shatter Imagery taking photos

This will be the first of monthly shows all celebrating the talented burlesque performers in Madison and surrounding areas. Cherry Popper presents will be every 4th Thursday at Crucible, and will give you your fix of the silly, spunky, sassy, and the strange.

Quarterly will be Brand Spankin’ Newbie Night, so those who are new to the burlesque stage or just starting out, I have a stage for you.