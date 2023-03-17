media release: Jordan Kelley and Jason Huber are the two members of inde-electro duo Cherub, based out of Nashville TN. Cherub is known for experimental synths with power tenor vocals creating music reminiscent of the 80’s with a modern spin. Their song “Doses and Mimosas” was a smash hit in 2015, reaching 208 million plays on Spotify, and is still a party anthem to this day. Kelley and Huber have won multiple awards for their innovative use of technology in their live performance. For this showing, Cherub will be performing a DJ set mixing their own music with some of their favorites from other artists. Mix some orange juice and champagne and come experience a Cherub DJ set at Liquid. Tickets are on sale now.

Artist Link: https://cherublamusica.com/

https://www.facebook.com/ events/157679643766175