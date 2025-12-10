4/16-26, at 7:30 pm Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday, 2 pm Sunday.

media release: Written by Lee Blessing; starring Elizabeth Ledo*

The centerpiece of Pooley’s political career is his Chesapeake Bay retriever, Lucky, whose tricks ingratiate Pooley to voters. Kerr seeks to kidnap and retrain Lucky, but his attempt is foiled by a mysterious and supernatural transformation that brings him closer to Pooley than he ever imagined.

Run time: 2 hours, including one 15-minute intermission.

This production is for mature audiences only.

Ticket Policy: Please note all sales are final and no refunds will be given. Tickets can be exchanged for any show up to 24 hours before the performance, where available. In order to exchange tickets please email us here: boxoffice@twocrowstheatrecompany.org. There is no cost to exchange tickets.

Doors to the theatre will open 30 minutes prior to curtain. Your digital ticket can be scanned from your phone or from a printed copy. Late seating is at the discretion of house management and is not guaranteed. If a performance is sold out, unclaimed tickets will be released to the waiting list at curtain time.

*Member of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers