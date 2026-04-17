Chessy Normile, Phương Uyên Huỳnh Võ, Chelsea Tadeyeske, and Edie Roberts

media release:

Chessy Normile is the author of Great Exodus, Great Wall, Great Party. She is currently poet-in-residence at Ripon College.

Phương Uyên Huỳnh Võ is a poet from Anaheim, California and Sài Gòn, Việt Nam. Their work has been featured in Crab Creek Review, Two Hawks Quarterly, Huizache, diaCritics, and others. They have received support from the Sewanee Writers’ Conference, the Kenyon Writers’ Workshop, Roots Wounds Words, and others. In their free time, Phương likes to play piano and is learning how to dance. They are currently receiving their MFA at UW-Madison.

Chelsea Tadeyeske is a poet and bookmaker from Milwaukee, WI where she co-edits pitymilk press and curates poetry readings in her apartment, The Bell Tower. She is the author of several chapbooks including If You Bend It Backwards Nothing Really Happens (Rabbit Catastrophe Press, 2017), Princess Diana (Bathmatics, 2019), Island Weather (pitymilk press, 2022), Orange Poems (pitymilk press, 2024), and It Probably Won't Work, But It's Good To Have A Theory (pitymilk press, 2026). She is a Virgo sun, Libra rising and Aquarius moon born in the year of the snake.

Edie Roberts is a rabbit with a hat. A genderqueer mouthpiece ponied up to bat, cheeks fat with American anxiety and morale relay. They reside in Detroit, Michigan but would be happy to visit you. Titles include The Roof is On Fire pt. 1&2 (2012/2016), The Heel and The Face (2016), Everywhere You Go (2019), Ain’t Life Grand (2020), WHAT IF LOVING YOU WASN’T ABOUT ME (2022 w/ Chelsea Tadeyeske), Thank You (2023), If You Need It (2024), All of the Sudden Vol. 1 (2024) and All of the Sudden Vol. 2 (2025). They lend hands and eyes and heart at Pitymilk Press and run a hapdash production site called Bathmatics when there is time and purpose bubbling. Find them under mark’s thumb @squabtastic or where the sky is blue @edieroberts.bsky.social — https://edieroberts.wordpress.com/