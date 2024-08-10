Chevelle, Tigercub

$49.50 ($39.50 adv.).

media release: Multi-platinum rock band CHEVELLE will be heading back out on the road this summer. Tigercub will serve as support.

Chevelle are working hard on new music, with more details forthcoming. Stay tuned.

Over the course of their career, the Chicago rockers Chevelle have generated nearly half-a-billion streams, notched seven No. 1 hits, and sold out shows worldwide. Their catalog spans the double-platinum Wonder What's Next, which boasts the double-platinum smash "The Red" and the platinum hit "Send The Pain Below." This Type of Thinking (Could Do Us In) attained platinum status, while Vena Sera was certified gold. Chevelle have landed four Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, including Sci-Fi Crimes [2009], Hats Off to the Bull [2011], La Gárgola [2014], and The North Corridor [2016]. The latter two each captured the #1 slot on the Top Rock Albums Chart. Latest album NIRATIAS is out now.