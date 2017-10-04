Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW)

press release:

“The Life and Times of Carson Gulley”

Presented by Scott Seyforth

Though now largely forgotten, UW-Madison chef Carson Gulley was a celebrated figure in the mid-twentieth century known for his groundbreaking efforts crossing racial barriers as a culinary instructor, radio & television celebrity chef, and a pioneer in the local struggle for equal housing. Gulley used his fame to engage in a series of efforts, some but not all of them successful, to achieve equal standing in Madison and the state. The story of his life provides examples of the persistent practices of segregation and exclusion that African Americans actively challenged in mid-twentieth-century Wisconsin. His is an important part of the still untold story about African Americans in Madison, especially as it pertains to the obstacles African Americans encountered and overcame as they tried to build a good life and participate in the American Dream in this city and state.

Scott Seyforth holds a PhD in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is in his 21st year of work in University Housing where he is an Assistant Director of Residence Life. For the past 15 years he has taught as an adjunct professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Since 2007 Seyforth has been actively involved in collecting and archiving the history of the local LGBTQ community. He is one of the founders of the Madison LGBTQ Oral History Project and the Madison LGBTQ Archive at the UW-Madison archives.

This event is free and open to the public.

Please join us at 7:15 pm at the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., Madison, WI 53704; 608-241-1574. For more information, visit the CHEW website at http://www.chewwisconsin.com/ or visit our Facebook page. To get on the mailing list, or for additional information, email Joan Peterson at info@eatsmartguides.com or call Jean DeVore at 608-836-1368.