ONLINE: Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW)

press release: Wisconsin Original & Beers Reborn

Presented by Daniel Higgins, the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin food and drink reporter.

6:30 pm, Wednesday, December 1, 2021, online Meeting via Zoom

Our September meeting where Dan was presenting about Broasted Chicken was cut short due to technical issues – a big SPECTRUM outage! He will finish that topic and move on to old beers a few brewers have brought back to life! Did you know Broaster is a trademarked brand? The combination deep fryer and pressure cooker is a Wisconsin invention that took flight at supper clubs, taverns, and restaurants across the state. Broasters are manufactured and seasonings are blended in Beloit and shipped around the world. Daniel Higgins is the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin food and drink reporter. His stories focus on foods and drinks that Wisconsinites love and why they’ve become beloved. His favorite articles uncover the history of the people and companies that call Wisconsin home. You can find his articles on 11 Gannett media sites in Wisconsin from Green Bay to Wausau to Milwaukee.

