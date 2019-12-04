Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW)

press release: “Pursuing a Fully Nourished Community: The River Food Pantry”

Presented by Rhonda Adams

Serving Dane County since 2006, The River Food Pantry provides food, resources and faith to build a stronger community. Services include free groceries, meals and clothing, as well as free mobile lunches for children and teens on non-school days. The River serves over 1,000 households every week in pursuit of its vision: a fully nourished community. Its vice-president and director of advancement joins CHEW this evening to tell the story of Dane County’s busiest food pantry.

Rhonda Adams’ life has been about service: twenty-one years in the Army, and now as Vice President & Director of Advancement at The River. Before working at The River Food Pantry, she was employed for ten years as a Division Sales Manager with Avon Products Inc. “Leaving the profit-driven corporate world to work at a purpose-driven local food pantry has been a rewarding change and a wonderful fit for me,” says Adams. She’s married and had two adult sons and three dogs.

Please join us at 7:15 pm at the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., Madison, 608-241-1574. For more information, visit the CHEW website at http://www.chewwisconsin.com/ or visit our Facebook page. To get on the mailing list, or for additional information, email Joan Peterson at info@eatsmartguides.com or Terese Allen at tallen@gdinet.com.