Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW)

press release: Forty percent of all food grown in America is never eaten. Food waste is the No. 1 input in our landfills, including the Dane County Landfill. This presentation will explore the issue of food waste from farm to table and, using the Food Waste Reduction Hierarchy developed by the EPA, will address alternatives to tossing food into landfills. One alternative, of course, is using it to feed people. In 2015, Chris Brockel and Joe Mingle started Healthy Food for All to help reduce food waste from cafeterias and events, and to capture excess production from area farms. In this presentation you will hear about the development and progress of their model and learn ways you can help.

This event is free and open to the public. The evening will also include a food drive in support of Healthy Food for All. Please consider bringing a box or bagful of food items to contribute, or making a monetary donation.

Chris Brockel is co-founder of Healthy Food for All Dane County, which collects and processes local produce donations and distributes it to low-income households and food pantries. In addition, the organization collects bulk prepared food donations from cafeterias and repackages it for distribution. Chris is also Operations Coordinator for FEED Kitchens, a shared commercial kitchen focused on developing and supporting local food enterprises in Madison.

Joe Mingle is a longtime Madison activist with more than 30 years of local, grassroots organizing experience. A student militant during the 80’s anti-imperialist and anti-racist movements, he spent more than 10 years as a Union activist in the 90’s and early 00’s. Now focused on rebuilding the local food system infrastructure, Joe works to provide new career pathways for people facing barriers to employment while also ensuring greater community resilience in the face of climate change, economic instability and resource depletion.