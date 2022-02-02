ONLINE: Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW)

press release: “The Art of Food in the Dutch Golden Age” presented by Kathryn Lederhause.

6:30 pm, Wednesday, February 2, 2022, Online Meeting via Zoom (see access info below)

A look at what we can learn from the paintings of the age. What did they eat? What were the influences? Where did the food come from? Did imports influence the diet? These are some of the questions I would like to explore as we look at the art works of the time. These are questions that came to me as I looked at images in the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam.

Presented by Kathryn Lederhause, RDN, current President of CHEW, and an award-winning photographer. Also, an art lover who on her world travels has visited art museums in many countries and photographed markets around the world. She has given slide presentations about her travels to various groups around Wisconsin.

How to Join the CHEW Meeting:

Sometime before the meeting, it’s a good idea to download the Zoom app/program onto your laptop, iPad or mobile.* You will need to sign up by providing your email address and creating a password. If you don’t do this ahead of time, you’ll be prompted to download Zoom at meeting time.

To join in at meeting time, open this link on your browser:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86523678968?pwd=Sk5vOG92RDhiOHVOSWRPY2J6c21tQT09

If you are prompted to provide the meeting passcode it is below.

Meeting ID: 865 2367 8968; Passcode: 295600

Alternatively, you can join the meeting via the Zoom app: Supply your email address and Zoom password and indicate that you want to join a meeting in progress. Now enter the meeting ID number (below), then click "Join the Meeting." You will be prompted to enter the meeting password.

*For info about using a mobile phone to join a meeting, or for more instruction about using Zoom, visit the Zoom support page at https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/categories/200101697

Dial by your location

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/khwNdcRal

For more information, visit the CHEW website at chewwisconsin.com/ or visit our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/chewwis To get on our mailing list, or for additional information, email Joan Peterson at info@eatsmartguides.com or Terese Allen at tallen@gdinet.com