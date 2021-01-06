ONLINE: Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW)

press release: "Cookbooks, Democracy, and Nations"

Presented by Kennan Ferguson, Professor of Political Science at UW Milwaukee and author. 6:30 pm, Wednesday, January 6, 2021, Online Meeting via Zoom (see access info below

How do cookbooks do politics? In this talk, Kennan Ferguson describes multiple ways that cookbooks operate politically, using such diverse examples as Wisconsin's Settlement House Cookbook, the French cuisine of Julia Child, and the strange artistic roots of Italian fascism.

Kennan Ferguson teaches political philosophy at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, where he is a Professor in the Political Science department. He is the author of numerous books, served as the Director of the Center for 21st Century Studies, and is currently a Fellow at UW Madison's Institute for Research in the Humanities.

For more information, visit the CHEW website at http:​www.chewwisconsin.com/​ or visit our Facebook page: ​https://www.facebook.com/groups/chewwis​