press release: “Mock Goose and Lord Woolton’s Pie: Shopping, Eating, and Cooking ‘On the Ration’ in World War II Britain” Presented by Annette Laing

7:15 pm, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

Goodman Community Center, Ironworks Bldg., 149 Waubesa St., Madison

When war broke out in 1939, the British people, long dependent on imported foods, found themselves thrown back on their own resources. Sure, they had a little help from their American friends, much of it in the form of powdered eggs and Spam. For the most part, however, they were alone. How did Britons, and women especially, cope with food shortages, long lines at grocery stores and cooking on a busy schedule? How did the beef-loving Brits respond to being urged to go veggie? And what were war’s lasting effects on Britain’s already dubious gastronomic reputation? This is a tale of sharing and shady black-market deals, of making do and making things up. This presentation, sponsored by the Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW), is free and open to the public. For more information, visit http://www.chewwisconsin.com/

Annette Laing is an academic and public historian (PhD, University of California, Riverside), the author of The Snipesville Chronicles series of middle-grades time-travel novels, a speaker and the creator, presenter and advocate of historical thinking and what she calls Non-Boring History. Formerly a tenured professor at Georgia Southern University, Dr. Laing resigned in 2008 to turn full-time to her greatest passion, interpreting academic history and historical thinking for the broadest possible audience. Born in Scotland and raised in England, Annette is based in Atlanta, GA and Madison, WI.

Please join us at 7:15 pm at the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St.; 608-241-1574. For more information, visit the CHEW website at http://www.chewwisconsin.com/ or visit our Facebook page. To get on the mailing list, or for additional information, email Joan Peterson at info@eatsmartguides.com or Terese Allen at tallen@gdinet.com