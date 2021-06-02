ONLINE: Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW)

press release: Chef Dave Heide will share how Little John's Kitchens & Restaurants are disrupting the food insecurity "industry". Simply stated -- there is more than enough food to feed everyone. Period. The issue lies within the distribution. What if that could be fixed? What would that mean for the thousands of neighbors in Dane County [and beyond] who are struggling with food insecurity? If all started from 'what if' questions like.... What if we applied a business mindset and innovation within the broken food supply chain? What if nonprofits with meal programs could reduce their costs and have more resources for their direct services? What if the meal programs were more nutritious and delicious? What if at the same time fresh usable food was rescued that would otherwise have been thrown out? What if feel good food was available to EVERYONE?

Chef Dave is a classically trained chef from Le Cordon Bleu who is a successful 20-year restaurateur who has won multiple accolades from Best Chef Madison to Best Restaurant, he is also known as ‘Madison’s most philanthropic chef’. Dave wanted to take his experience and talents and tackle two large social issues: food access and food excess. There is more than enough food in the system to feed everyone! The issue is distribution. Chef Dave started Little John's 501(c)(3) as a way to innovate the food insecurity “industry” by transforming food excess into nutritious and delicious chef-quality meals that everyone - regardless of their means.

How to Join the CHEW Meeting on June 2

Sometime before the meeting, it’s a good idea to download the Zoom app/program onto your laptop, iPad or mobile.* You will need to sign up by providing your e-mail address and creating a password. If you don’t do this ahead of time, you’ll be prompted to download Zoom at meeting time.

To join in at meeting time on June 2, open this link on your browser:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86712233720?pwd=TUMvTk5hQUtqUmVyNjZReDVBMm1Idz09

You will be prompted to provide the meeting password (below).

Alternatively, you can join the meeting via the Zoom app: Supply your email address and Zoom password and indicate that you want to join a meeting in progress. Now enter the meeting ID number (below), then click "Join the Meeting." You will be prompted to enter the meeting password (also below).

Meeting ID: 867 1223 3720

Passcode: 374352

One tap mobile +13126266799,,86712233720#,,,,*374352# US (Chicago)

For more information, visit the CHEW website at chewwisconsin.com/ or visit our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/chewwis To get on our mailing list, or for additional information, email Joan Peterson at info@eatsmartguides.com or Terese Allen at tallen@gdinet.com