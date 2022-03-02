ONLINE: Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW)

press release: “Wild Rice for Thanksgiving: A Settler Colonial Reckoning,” presented by Nan Enstad, is the Buttel-Sewell Professor of Community and Environmental Sociology at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

6:30 pm, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, online meeting via Zoom (see access info below).

My parents both grew up in northern Minnesota and my mother proudly served wild rice on her Thanksgiving dinner table each year. But this was commercialized wild rice grown in fields rather than wetlands, a product of the University of Minnesota Agricultural School's research that continued a long legacy of appropriating native foods and imperiling native economic survival. In this lecture, I explore my own beloved family tradition of wild rice as part of a larger historical reckoning with settler colonialism, food and heritage, and redress.

Nan Enstad is the Buttel-Sewell Professor of Community and Environmental Sociology at the University of Wisconsin, Madison where she teaches courses on food and agriculture. She is the author of two books, most recently, Cigarettes Inc.: An Intimate History of Corporate Imperialism.

