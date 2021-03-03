ONLINE: Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW)

press release: "Wisconsin Cocktails: Why We Drink What We Drink.”

Presented by Jeanette Hurt, award-winning food and beverage writer and author of Wisconsin Cocktails.

Online Meeting via Zoom (see access info below)

Cocktails have always had a stronghold in America's dairyland. This highly illustrated volume uncovers the true stories behind the state's obsession with brandy, ice cream drinks, and a smorgasbord of garnishes.

Beyond delving into mythic origins of several classic creations, Jeanette Hurt introduces a new generation of cocktails that offer a spin on standard concoctions. She explores the state's unique farm-to-table ethos influenced by an abundance of locally sourced ingredients. Also included are a wealth of interviews with notable mixologists, sharing numerous favorite recipes for specialty pick-me-ups that connoisseurs and home bartenders alike will be clamoring to try. A definitive account of the beverages we love, Wisconsin Cocktails insists we order our Old Fashioneds the right way—with brandy.

Jeanette Hurt is an award-winning food and beverage writer, and the cheese and spirits contributor for Milwaukee Public Radio's "Lake Effect." Her books include Drink Like a Woman, The Joy of Cider: All You Ever Wanted to Know about Drinking and Making Hard Cider, and The Cheeses of Wisconsin: A Culinary Travel Guide.

You can buy signed copy of Jeanette’s book from Books & Company:

https://www.booksco.com/wisconsin-cocktails-signed-copy

