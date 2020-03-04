press release: “Side by Side: Parallel Foods of the Deep South and Far North"

Presented by Barbara Jean Warren Thomas & Judith Ann White

Friends Barb Thomas and Judy White love the iconic foods of their childhood. Having grown up in two different regions of the United States, they enjoy comparing the similarities as well as differences in such favorite foods as cornbread, fish fry and iced tea. For this presentation, Barb’s Southern grits will be challenged by Judy's northern take on that noble dish. Sweet potato pie will go head to head with the North's rhubarb custard pie. The sweet tea so beloved in the South will be offset by a beverage beloved by Northern kids. Barb and Judy will also give us their take on the smelt fishing of the North and catfish tradition of the South, as well as other American foods.

Tonight’s event, sponsored by the Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW), is free and open to the public. Food samples will be shared. For more information, visit http://www.chewwisconsin.com/

Barbara Thomas, born in Greenwood, Louisiana, was raised on a farm with ten siblings. She attended grade school at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist church school and high school at Walnut Hill High. Barb graduated from Grambling University in Louisiana with a BS degree in health and physical education. After teaching school for 38 years in Louisiana and Wisconsin, Barb retired in Madison. Judy White was born in Black River Falls, Wisconsin and raised in many towns in Wisconsin's far North. She graduated from Ashland High and received a BFA in music from UW-Milwaukee. Judy still teaches privately and plays trumpet with Madison's VFW Band.

Please join us at 7:15 pm at the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., Madison, WI 53704; 608-241-1574. For more information, visit the CHEW website at

http://www.chewwisconsin.com/ or visit our Facebook page. To get on the mailing list, or for additional information, email Joan Peterson at info@eatsmartguides.com or Terese Allen at tallen@gdinet.com