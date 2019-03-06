Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW)

press release: “Tibetan Momos from Tenzin’s Kitchen”

Presented by Madeline Uraneck

Tibetan cuisine bears flavors from different regions of cultural Tibet as well as of the neighboring countries, India, Nepal and Bhutan, where Tibetan refugees fled by the thousands in 1959. Madeline Uraneck, author of How to Live a Life: A Tibetan Refugee Family and the Midwestern Woman They Adopted, has made her way into Tibetan kitchens in Madison, Kathmandu (Nepal), and Dharamsala (India), during the 25 years of her friendship with Tenzin Kalsang and her family. Madeline will bring a couple family members to demonstrate intricacies of one of the best-known Tibetan items, momo (dumplings), as well as Losar (New Year’s) items from the February 5-7, 2019 holiday. They’ll be happy to talk about what it’s like to adjust, live, and cook as one moves across borders.

Author Madeline Uraneck is an educator and writer who has visited sixty-four countries through her role as International Education Consultant for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, several Peace Corps assignments, and her passion for world travel. Her writing has appeared in K-12 curriculum materials, educational handbooks on culture and policy, and publications including WorldView Magazine, Hotline, Global Education, WorldWise Schools, and Isthmus, for which she received a Milwaukee Press Club award.