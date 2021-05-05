ONLINE: Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW)

press release: “Swedish Pancakes for Breakfast”

Presented by Marcus Cederström, Community Curator of Nordic-American Folklore at UW Madison

6:30 pm, Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Online Meeting via Zoom (see access info below)

Why do we eat the things we eat? And how do those things change over time? In “Swedish Pancakes for Breakfast,” we’ll take a look at traditional Scandinavian and Scandinavian-American foods (and drink, because no talk on Scandinavian food would be complete without mentioning coffee!). We’ll discuss egg coffee, lutefisk, Swedish pancakes, of course, and even pea soup. In doing so, we’ll learn a bit about what the foods we eat can tell us about immigration and Nordic-American life in the Upper Midwest and why food matters to our families, our friends, and our communities.

Marcus Cederström earned his B.A. from the University of Oregon in Sports Business, History, and Scandinavian Studies and his M.A. and Ph.D. in Scandinavian Studies and Folklore from the University of Wisconsin–Madison where he works in the Department of German, Nordic, and Slavic as the community curator of Nordic-American folklore for the “Sustaining Scandinavian Folk Arts in the Upper Midwest” project. Cederström teaches folklore courses, conducts fieldwork with Nordic-Americans throughout the Upper Midwest, and works with folklorists and artists throughout the region to create public programming supporting traditional folk arts.

Marcus also researches Finish heritage. If you are interested here are some resources. He co-edited and recently published a book on Finnish American immigrant songs, "Songs of the Finnish Migration" here: https://uwpress.wisc.edu/books/5661.htm

There's a short post about it here: https://folklife.wisc.edu/2021/02/24/songs-of-the-finnish-migration-from-laulu-aika/

As well as a YouTube playlist of Songs of the Finnish Migration with Laulu Aika here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwChImUyWQ_psIT5qIaNXnOZe9tq-h_82

