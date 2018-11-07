Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW)

press release: “Pigs, Pork, and Heartland Hogs: From Wild Boar to Baconfest” Presented by Cynthia Clampitt

Pigs were the first food animals to be domesticated, so they have a history with humans that goes back more than 12,000 years. Antiquity is only one of the reasons, however, that pork is the most commonly eaten meat in the world. This odd, contradictory animal offers a great range of advantages, when it comes to feeding large populations, especially urban populations—though historically it has also offered several disadvantages. Pork was virtually the only meat available to most of Europe during the Middle Ages, and if you ask for meat in China, even today, you will get pork. From the invention of blood sausage by the Assyrians to the rise of the baconfest in the American Midwest, the pig has remained on the menu for all but a few notable population groups. Tonight’s free and open-to-the public event, presented by culinary history and author Cynthia Clampitt, will include a book signing and a sampling of dishes from her newest book.

Cynthia Clampitt is a writer, speaker, and food historian. She has pursued her love of culture, history, and food in thirty-seven countries on six continents (so far) but has in recent years increasingly focused her studies on the American Midwest. She is the author of Pigs, Pork, and Heartland Hogs: From Wild Boar to Baconfest (Rowman & Littlefield, 2018) and Midwest Maize: How Corn Shaped the U.S. Heartland (University of Illinois Press, 2015). In addition, she contributed major articles to the Food Cultures of the World Encyclopedia and Street Food Around the World: An Encyclopedia of Food and Culture and shorter articles to the Encyclopedia of Chicago Food and Drink. Clampitt is a member of the Culinary Historians of Chicago, the Society of Women Geographers, the Agricultural History Society, the Association of Food Journalists and the Midwestern History Association, and the history section of the International Association of Culinary Professionals.