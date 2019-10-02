Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW)

press release: “Cinnamon and Pepper (and a Grain of Saltiness)"

Presented by Caitlin Penzey-Moog

Join author Caitlin PenzeyMoog for a tour of the spice trade, with an emphasis on pepper and cinnamon. Part reading, part spice lesson, the evening will include a book signing for PenzeyMoog’s new book, On Spice: Advice, Wisdom, and History with a Grain of Saltiness. Attendees will have the chance to grind long pepper in a mortar and pestle, see the tree bark that becomes cinnamon, and learn some of the fascinating history and science behind two of

of the world’s most popular spices.

Caitlin PenzeyMoog is the author of On Spice: Advice, Wisdom, and History with a Grain of Saltiness. She grew up in Wisconsin, working at her family's spice stores. She lives in Chicago, where she's a writer and editor.

Please join us at 7:15 pm at the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., Madison, WI 53704; 608-241-1574. For more information, visit the CHEW website at http://www.chewwisconsin.com/ or visit our Facebook page. To get on the mailing list, or for additional information, email Joan Peterson at info@eatsmartguides.com or Terese Allen at tallen@gdinet.com