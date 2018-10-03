Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW)

press release: “American Advertising Cookbooks: How Corporations Taught Us to Love Spam, Bananas, and Jell-O”

Presented by Christina Ward

You’ve seen the pictures and heard the chortles of disdain, but have you ever asked yourself how the foods we mock and came to be? Hilariously phallic “banana candles” and weird fish-molded Jell-O did not appear out of thin air; these foods and recipes have a history of their own. Author Christina Ward explores an American food story that’s rooted in class-structures, global agriculture and the slightly sinister corporations who attempt to control our food systems. The evening, which is free and open to the public, will include food samples, a cookbook giveaway and a book signing.

In her notoriously raucous food preservation classes and as author of Preservation: The Art and Science of Canning, Fermentation and Dehydration, Christina Ward serves as question answerer for people all over the country trying to save their pickles from disaster. Ward is a contributing writer to Serious Eats, resident food expert for Fox6 Real Milwaukee (television), and former columnist for Edible Milwaukee. She has also written for Remedy Quarterly, Put An Egg On It! and The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Her next book, due out this fall, is American Advertising Cookbooks: How Corporations Taught Us to Love Bananas, Spam, and Jell-O.

Please join us at 7:15 pm at the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., Madison, WI 53704; 608-241-1574. For more information, visit the CHEW website at http://www.chewwisconsin.com/ or visit our Facebook page.