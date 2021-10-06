ONLINE: Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW)

press release: Due to the continuing presence of Covid and masking restrictions our return to in person meetings will be delayed. The October meeting will be via Zoom. The link to a cookbook being discussed is included if you would like to cook something.

“Changes in Foodways of German American Immigrants,” presented by Antje Petty is the Associate Director of the Max Kade Institute for German-American Studies at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

When German-speaking immigrants came to America, they brought with them their culinary traditions. Before long, cookbooks specifically written for Germans appeared in this country. This presentation will examine changes in the foodways of German Americans through the lens of these cookbooks.

Antje Petty is the Associate Director of the Max Kade Institute for German-American Studies at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where her research focuses on the experiences of German-speaking immigrants and their descendants. She shares the resources of the Institute through a variety of public programs. The Max Kade Institute's reprint of an old German-American cookbook (in English!) "Pickled Herring and Pumpkin Pie" is available online: https://search.library.wisc.edu/digital/ALDO73OLS2CAVK8B if you would like to try any of the recipes.

