Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW)

press release:

“An Introduction to Regional Chinese Cuisine”

By Terry Tao and Junyi Ma

“An Introduction to Regional Chinese Cuisine,” presented by China is a vast country with a long history, a land of incredibly diverse food cultures that developed over centuries in its many regions. This talk will introduce key characteristics of Chinese regional cuisines, emphasizing their geological and historical origins. Attendees will learn what to expect when choosing a Chinese restaurant, and will gain a deeper understanding of Chinese history and culture.

Junyi Ma is a senior scientist at Cellular Dynamics International in Madison. He worked previously at the University of Texas’s MD Anderson Cancer Center. Junyi is the current president of Madison Chinese Culture Organization (MACCO). Terry Tao serves as a board member of MACCO. Terry works at UW Extension – Continuing Education, Outreach and

E-learning. He works on distance education online courses

Please join us at 7:15 pm at the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., Madison, WI 53704; 608-241-1574. For more information, visit the CHEW website at http://www.chewwisconsin.com/ or visit our Facebook page. To get on the mailing list, or for additional information, email Joan Peterson at info@eatsmartguides.com or call Jean DeVore at 608-836-1368.