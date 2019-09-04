Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW)

press release: “Wisconsin's Cheesy History" Presented by Kristine Hansen

Most Wisconsinites know—and love—their cheese, but do we know our cheesemakers? To research her new book, Wisconsin Cheese Cookbook: Creamy, Cheesy, Sweet, and Savory Recipes from the State's Best Creameries, food writer Kristine Hansen traveled to 28 creameries and to chronicle their stories, struggles and challenges. She met third- or fourth-generation cheesemakers whose ancestors made cheese in Switzerland, Italy and France, as well as entrepreneurial couples who trained at UW-Madison's Center for Dairy Research. Wisconsin is the only state requiring its cheesemakers to be licensed, and each year the state’s artisan cheeses top all the major cheese contests worldwide. Come learn why.

This event, which is free and open to the public, will include a cooking demonstration and book signing.

Based in Milwaukee, Kristine Hansen writes about food, travel and design for publications that include ArchitecturalDigest.com, TravelandLeisure.com, Fodors.com and Milwaukee Magazine.

Please join us at 7:15 pm at the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., Madison, WI 53704