press release: Reformation and the Three B's - The Chicago Gargoyle Brass & Organ Ensemble

Chicago Gargoyle Brass and Organ Ensemble is comprised of classically trained adult musicians, and performs a wide variety of repertoire in an equally diverse range of settings. The group has toured Minnesota, performed major liturgical works, commissioned and recorded exciting new works, given concerts for chapters of the American Guild of Organists, The Chicago Gargoyle Brass and Organ Ensemble continues to remain at the cutting edge of music for brass and organ, commissioning new compositions for brass and organ, and entertaining audiences well into its third decade of existence.

Free.