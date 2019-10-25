Chicago Gargoyle Brass & Organ Ensemble

Google Calendar - Chicago Gargoyle Brass & Organ Ensemble - 2019-10-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chicago Gargoyle Brass & Organ Ensemble - 2019-10-25 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chicago Gargoyle Brass & Organ Ensemble - 2019-10-25 19:00:00 iCalendar - Chicago Gargoyle Brass & Organ Ensemble - 2019-10-25 19:00:00

Holy Cross Lutheran Church 734 Holy Cross Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Reformation and the Three B's - The Chicago Gargoyle Brass & Organ Ensemble

Chicago Gargoyle Brass and Organ Ensemble is comprised of classically trained adult musicians, and performs a wide variety of repertoire in an equally diverse range of settings. The group has toured Minnesota, performed major liturgical works, commissioned and recorded exciting new works, given concerts for chapters of the American Guild of Organists, The Chicago Gargoyle Brass and Organ Ensemble continues to remain at the cutting edge of music for brass and organ, commissioning new compositions for brass and organ, and entertaining audiences well into its third decade of existence.

Free.

Info

Holy Cross Lutheran Church 734 Holy Cross Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Music
608-249-3101
Google Calendar - Chicago Gargoyle Brass & Organ Ensemble - 2019-10-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chicago Gargoyle Brass & Organ Ensemble - 2019-10-25 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chicago Gargoyle Brass & Organ Ensemble - 2019-10-25 19:00:00 iCalendar - Chicago Gargoyle Brass & Organ Ensemble - 2019-10-25 19:00:00