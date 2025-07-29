Chicken Bacon

media release: Tuesday Night Music Series: All shows will be from 6:00-8:00 pm in The Village Park under the gazebo.

Bring your own lawn chairs. Park rules apply.

The summer series wraps with this Madison-based Americana-Roots band serving up music from the greats like The Band, Little Feat, Grateful Dead, Allman Brothers, Dylan, Neil Young, Jerry Garcia, Van Morrison and more. What’s not to love? Join them with their 12 & 6 string guitars, upright bass, mandolin, violin and tambrelini.