The Chicken Head Knobs

to

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Along with some choice morsels from their respective playbooks, The Chicken Head Knobs (Mary Gaines, Chris Wagoner and Josh Harty) dip into their own takes on traditional bluegrass, gospel, honky tonk, etc, including songs by J.J. Cale, Bill Monroe, Robert Zimmerman, John Hartford, Mose Allison, and other musical giants.

No cover.

Info

calendar-Harmony.jpg

harmonybarandgrill.com

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-249-4333
to
Google Calendar - The Chicken Head Knobs - 2024-04-07 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Chicken Head Knobs - 2024-04-07 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Chicken Head Knobs - 2024-04-07 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Chicken Head Knobs - 2024-04-07 16:00:00 ical