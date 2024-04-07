The Chicken Head Knobs
to
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Along with some choice morsels from their respective playbooks, The Chicken Head Knobs (Mary Gaines, Chris Wagoner and Josh Harty) dip into their own takes on traditional bluegrass, gospel, honky tonk, etc, including songs by J.J. Cale, Bill Monroe, Robert Zimmerman, John Hartford, Mose Allison, and other musical giants.
No cover.
Info
harmonybarandgrill.com
Music