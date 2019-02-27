Chicken Soup Making

press release: Join Chef Lily Kilfoy in this community cooking class where she will teach the art of creating chicken soup from scratch. Lily will discuss the process of making homemade Chicken Stock and will demonstrate preparing two soup recipes: Classic Chicken Noodle and Lemon Chicken with Chickpea. Participants will have the opportunity to sample the soups, ask questions to the chef, and take-home the recipes. Nut Free. Limit of 40 participants​. Registration begins February 13. Class takes place at Warner Park Community Recreation Center.