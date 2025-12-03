Chicken Wire Empire, Arkansauce
Atwood Music Hall 1925 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Chicken Wire Empire is a Wisconsin-based bluegrass band known for their dynamic musicality, thorough arrangements, and true-to-life songwriting. The band emerged in 2016 with their debut self-titled album and have since released a prolific catalogue of studio projects and live performances. Their sixth and latest album, Growing Pains, releases June 1 and is a veritable culmination of the band's growth through the past decade.
Info
Atwood Music Hall 1925 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music