Chicken Wire Empire, Madison Music Foundry

to

McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg 2930 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Concerts at McKee, presented by Oak Bank, is back for 2025! Save the date! Bring the family or coworkers and enjoy a relaxing evening in the park!

Concerts at McKee is a Party in the Park for everyone! A Youth Band from Madison Music Foundry is at 6:00pm, and the headliner will take the stage at 7:00pm.

Chicken Wire Empire is a 5 piece bluegrass style band from Milwaukee.

Food trucks from local vendors, beverages and beer are available or pack a picnic and bring family, friends and co-workers. It is the best way to spend a summer Monday night! Thank you to our generous sponsors: Oak Bank, Ward-Brodt, Mosquito Joe of Madison, The Cesta an Illuminus Community, Klaas Financial, Vanden Heuvel & Associates CPAs, Matt Winzenreid Real Estate Partners, Fitchburg Chamber of Commerce, City of Fitchburg, WI - Government, and Madison Music Foundry.

Info

McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg 2930 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
Kids & Family
Music
608-288-8284
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Chicken Wire Empire, Madison Music Foundry - 2025-07-21 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Chicken Wire Empire, Madison Music Foundry - 2025-07-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Chicken Wire Empire, Madison Music Foundry - 2025-07-21 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Chicken Wire Empire, Madison Music Foundry - 2025-07-21 18:00:00 ical