Chicken Wire Empire, Madison Music Foundry

Chicken Wire Empire

media release: Concerts at McKee, presented by Oak Bank, is back for 2025! Save the date! Bring the family or coworkers and enjoy a relaxing evening in the park!

Concerts at McKee is a Party in the Park for everyone! A Youth Band from Madison Music Foundry is at 6:00pm, and the headliner will take the stage at 7:00pm.

Chicken Wire Empire is a 5 piece bluegrass style band from Milwaukee.

Food trucks from local vendors, beverages and beer are available or pack a picnic and bring family, friends and co-workers. It is the best way to spend a summer Monday night! Thank you to our generous sponsors: Oak Bank, Ward-Brodt, Mosquito Joe of Madison, The Cesta an Illuminus Community, Klaas Financial, Vanden Heuvel & Associates CPAs, Matt Winzenreid Real Estate Partners, Fitchburg Chamber of Commerce, City of Fitchburg, WI - Government, and Madison Music Foundry.